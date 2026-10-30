Liverpool tipped to make move to sign Federico Valverde next year

Liverpool have been urged to consider a blockbuster move for Federico Valverde next year

According to Mick Brown on Football Insider, the Real Madrid captain is viewed as a player capable of addressing several areas of concern at Anfield.

The 28-year-old remains one of the most versatile players in elite European football and has become a central figure in Jose Mourinho’s plans in Madrid. Valverde has been a mainstay in the starting lineup and has also become the club captain, underlining his importance to the Spanish giants.

Liverpool are expected to explore the possibility of making a major investment in the Uruguay international, despite the obvious difficulty involved. The Reds have already demonstrated a willingness to spend heavily, investing more than £100 million on Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Bradley Barcola. Brown believes Valverde could justify another significant outlay if Real Madrid were ever prepared to listen.

Why Valverde would transform Liverpool’s midfield

Valverde’s appeal goes beyond his ability to control games from midfield. His outstanding athleticism allows him to cover enormous distances, while his technical quality means he can contribute during both possession and transition phases.

His versatility could be just as valuable to Liverpool as Valverde has regularly operated from central midfield but can also move wider or fill in at right-back when required, giving a manager tactical flexibility without sacrificing intensity.

The Uruguayan’s adaptability could make him particularly attractive to Liverpool, who have faced questions over both midfield balance and defensive depth. A player capable of pressing, carrying possession, protecting the back four and contributing in the final third would offer solutions across multiple positions.

However, the obstacle is enormous. Valverde is contracted until 2029 and has become indispensable under Mourinho. Earlier uncertainty surrounding his future, following a training-ground dispute, has effectively disappeared.

A dream signing Liverpool may never get

There is a strong argument that Valverde would be an almost perfect Liverpool signing. He would add power without sacrificing technical ability, while his positional versatility would give the coaching staff options that few midfielders can provide.

The problem is that Real Madrid have virtually no sporting reason to sell. Valverde is starting every game, captaining the side and operating at the peak of his career. Even a fee around £100 million may not be enough if Madrid simply decide that the player is not available.

Liverpool should therefore monitor the situation rather than build their recruitment strategy around an unlikely departure. If Valverde ever becomes available, this is precisely the type of elite, multi-functional player worth breaking the usual transfer rules for. The opportunity would be difficult to ignore.