Atletico Madrid join Antonio Nusa race, Arsenal line up €80 million bid

Atletico Madrid have joined the race for Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa, with any move contingent on Arsenal’s interest in the RB Leipzig star.

As reported by Fichajes, Atletico Madrid is pondering entering the race for Antonio Nusa, with the in-demand Norwegian winger also the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are also preparing an offer, while the Spanish giants consider him as an option should Alex Baena depart in January.

The upcoming January transfer window may see a few clubs target a left winger, as Arsenal and Atletico Madrid’s fortunes could intersect. The Gunners are prioritising a winger on that side of the pitch, having left with a feeling they did not do much during the summer to fill the gaps left by the departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

One of the names on Arsenal’s shortlist is Antonio Nusa, the Norwegian winger who plays for RB Leipzig. Having had a strong World Cup in the summer, the winger has started the new Bundesliga campaign in style, with three goals and five assists to his name already.

The report states Arsenal are ready to fork out in the region of €80 million for the 21-year-old winger, which could signal their seriousness in the chase. While the Gunners remain interested in the Norwegian, Atletico Madrid are also waiting in the wings, should they end up losing Alex Baena in the winter market.

Atletico Madrid in Antonio Nusa chase

Atletico Madrid are wary of the interest in Baena, with Arsenal one of those interested in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. It is unclear whether the Gunners view Baena as an alternative to Nusa or as their priority target for January, as earlier reports stated they may have to wait until the summer to sign the Spaniard.

Diego Simeone will be eager to keep hold of Baena, although should Atletico Madrid face a situation where the Spanish international leaves, they will target Nusa as the replacement. Any move from the Rojiblancos will depend on Baena leaving as well as Arsenal’s decision-making on which wide attacker they would pursue among the two.

There is no clarity on whether Atletico Madrid would be prepared to fork out €80 million like the Gunners are reportedly considering for Nusa. However, in the scenario they sell Baena, the Spanish giants will demand significantly more for the Spanish World Cup winner, as the situation states they will only move for Nusa if there is a sale in January.