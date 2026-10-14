Arsenal, Aston Villa front-runners to sign Antonio Nusa

Arsenal and Aston Villa lead the race to sign 21-year-old Norwegian international Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Antonio Nusa is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United. However, the Magpies have fallen behind Arsenal and Aston Villa in the battle for the RB Leipzig winger’s signature, as those two clubs can offer UEFA Champions League football.

How has Antonio Nusa fared at RB Leipzig?

Antonio Nusa has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining RB Leipzig from Club Brugge in August 2024. The youngster had already garnered significant interest before moving to Germany, but his exploits for Leipzig and Norway have sent his stock skyrocketing, particularly after an impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Norwegian winger has made over 50 appearances thus far for RB Leipzig while chipping in with 14 goals and 14 assists. Nusa has been hot off the blocks in the 2026/27 season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in only eight outings. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old attacker’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

A man in demand

The Langhus native has been on Newcastle United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Jacob Murphy faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. So, Nusa, who can play on either flank equally adeptly, is a viable target, as his productivity and burst of pace will add new facets of Newcastle’s gameplay.

Antonio Nusa has also been a target for Arsenal for an extended period, and they mulled over a summer move for the RB Leipzig winger. The continued interest is logical, as Christos Tzolis is the only specialist left-winger in Mikel Arteta’s squad. In the Greek attacker’s absence, Arteta has fielded Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke in makeshift roles. So, Nusa is a credible target for Arsenal.

As for Aston Villa, Alejandro Garnacho faces an uncertain future at Villa Park after struggling for game time in the first two months of the 2026/27 season. While George Hemmings has been impressive since breaking into the senior squad, he is still raw, meaning Unai Emery needs to add an alternative to the Aston Villa squad.

While the report suggests that Arsenal and Aston Villa are the front-runners due to their UEFA Champions League status, the Gunners are the more stable club and can offer the Norwegian winger the chance to compete for trophies season after season. As for Newcastle United, selling the prospect of regular game time and an ambitious project is the only way they can turn the tide in their favour.