Arsenal, Tottenham in two-way battle to sign Antonio Nusa

Arsenal and Tottenham are all set to battle it out for the signature of RB Leipzig attacking sensation Antonio Nusa.

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, per The Sun, with the Norwegian international emerging as one of the most sought-after attacking targets following an impressive World Cup campaign.

The 20-year-old made six appearances for Norway and played a key role in their run to the quarter-finals, scoring his country’s opening goal in the Round of 32 victory over Ivory Coast before featuring as a second-half substitute in Norway’s narrow extra-time defeat to England in the last eight.

His performances have only strengthened interest from England; Leipzig are reportedly demanding around £51 million after Nusa’s promising second season in Germany. Last campaign, the winger registered four goals and three assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances. His pace, dribbling and directness mark him as one of Europe’s brightest young wingers.

While the North London giants want Nusa?

Arsenal want clarity over Gabriel Martinelli‘s future before accelerating their bid for Nusa. The Gunners have sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas and signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge this summer but view Nusa as an exciting prospect after they lost the race to sign Morgan Rogers.

Tottenham remain firmly in the picture as well. Roberto De Zerbi wants additional quality in wide areas, as Spurs are light on the flanks due to injury and potential departures. Nusa could fill the gap created if either Manor Solomon or Mikey Moore leaves before the window closes.

The Norwegian winger is reportedly open to a fresh challenge after his successful World Cup, potentially giving interested clubs encouragement ahead of negotiations.

Leipzig are in no rush to sell and are expected to stand firm unless their asking price is met. Negotiations with the German club won’t be easy, but both North London clubs could certainly push hard to secure his services given his impressive rise and massive potential. He could prove to be a great long-term solution for the left flank.