Fiorentina poised to receive discount for Manor Solomon deal

Fiorentina could receive a boost in their pursuit of Manor Solomon, as Tottenham are now expected to lower their demands to help the player move.

According to Quotidiano, Fiorentina could have a window of opportunity to sign Manor Solomon on a permanent deal, as Tottenham are reportedly prepared to lower their demands to €15 million. The player is not wanted by Spurs, while the Viola are eager to find a formula, meaning there could be talks between the two clubs.

Manor Solomon has had a turbulent season following an initial loan move to Villarreal and a subsequent loan to Fiorentina in January. His spell in Spain proved to be ill-fated, as he featured only six times in La Liga, but he came to the fore once he made the switch to Serie A.

The Israel international made a huge impact for Fiorentina, helping them pull away from the relegation battle in Serie A. Solomon scored twice and provided one assist in 16 Serie A games, but beyond the numbers, his impact was significant enough for Fiorentina to consider signing him permanently.

Tottenham to reduce asking price

Tottenham have reduced the asking price to €15 million, as Fiorentina had wanted Spurs to consider a discount, according to Quotidiano. That price point may suit the Italian side as they attempt to sign the player who was extremely important for them last season. The big reason for the reduction in the asking price is probably due to the lack of interest in the forward, with only the Italian side showing some level of seriousness.

More importantly, Solomon arrived on a free transfer, so they do not have much to lose, and everything to gain from even selling him for €15 million. There are no reported links with any other club willing to pursue Solomon at the moment, and even if the player is tempted to wait, Fiorentina appear his primary option at present. There are no talks ongoing between the clubs at present, but that should change in the coming period.

Tottenham plan to bring in wide attackers

Tottenham do not consider Solomon part of their plans as we advance, but they are planning to sign a few wide attackers this window. Savinho has been linked heavily, according to reports, while there are others on their list, including Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup.

Spurs plan to sign wide players and, should Richarlison depart, a striker. Roberto De Zerbi will be eager to challenge for a top-four place at the very least, especially after a difficult season in the league.