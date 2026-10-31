Arsenal maintain contact with Endrick, Real Madrid unwilling to sell

Arsenal are exploring a January move for Endrick, Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger, as the player seeks regular game time amid interest from Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners have maintained contact with the player’s representatives and may lodge a formal enquiry, though Real Madrid remain convinced his talent will flourish long-term at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Endrick has played just 17 minutes across four games this season (two in La Liga, two in the UEFA Champions League), mirroring his predicament last season under Xabi Alonso. A loan to Lyon proved pivotal; it secured him a World Cup berth, and upon his return to Real Madrid, similar circumstances now confront him again.

The lack of minutes has prompted genuine concern within his camp, with his representatives already weighing options ahead of the January window. Loan speculation has resurfaced, as per recent reports.

Real Madrid remain undecided on a temporary departure but are unwilling to sanction a permanent sale, viewing his lack of pathway (Yan Diomande and Vinicius Junior ahead in the pecking order) as a transitional phase rather than a terminal block. Real Madrid firmly believe his talent will crystallise for the long-term benefit of the club.

Arsenal to pursue Endrick in January?

Arsenal reportedly held talks with Real Madrid for Endrick during the summer, though they could not structure a deal for the 20-year-old. A late move was reportedly ruled out thereafter, but the Gunners have clearly not moved on from their interest in the Brazilian international.

The Premier League champions are in the market to strengthen their attacking setup, and they could be prioritising a left-winger in January. Endrick’s versatility and attacking incisiveness could appeal to Arsenal’s recruitment plans.

The Gunners have maintained contact with his representatives, suggesting a formal enquiry is plausible when the window opens. Real Madrid could entertain a loan deal with a purchase option, which would grant the Spanish club a safety exit while allowing Endrick to prove himself.

The Merengues’ reluctance to sanction a permanent departure is rooted in their conviction that his talent will flower at the club, even if the present picture suggests otherwise. Real Madrid are expected to block any permanent approach, though a loan with a purchase option could appeal to all parties if Endrick’s situation persists into the new year.