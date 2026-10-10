Real Madrid ready to loan out Endrick, Manchester United join race

Real Madrid will entertain loan bids for frustrated 20-year-old Brazilian international Endrick in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Endrick is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Real Madrid prospect.

Another update has revealed that AC Milan, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the Real Madrid attacker. While the Serie A giants are in pole position to sign the player, Manchester United are “leading the charge” among his Premier League suitors.

Endrick and his Real Madrid frustrations

Endrick has experienced a leveller since joining Real Madrid from Palmeiras, as regular game time has eluded him to date. While his stock skyrocketed after a successful loan spell with Lyon in the second half of the 2025/26 season, he has struggled since returning to the Bernabeu. The 20-year-old was impressive at the Ligue 1 club, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances for Les Gones.

However, the Brazilian international has managed only one appearance this term for Real Madrid, with that outing fetching only four minutes of game time. Nevertheless, the former Palmeiras prodigy’s exploits for Lyon have kept top European clubs interested.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United’s pursuit reflects an urgent need for centre-forward depth. Joshua Zirkzee faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, prompting the club to identify reinforcements in the January window. Endrick’s physical profile, with a high centre of gravity and explosive acceleration, suits Premier League demands. His Lyon form positions him as a credible alternative to Benjamin Sesko

Tottenham’s interest centres on a distinct need. Richarlison is expected to depart the North London club in January after failing to secure a summer exit, while Dominic Solanke has been hampered by persistent fitness issues, leaving the Lilywhites short of offensive options. With both absences, Endrick’s pace and finishing offer Tottenham a viable upgrade.

Recent updates have suggested that the youngster will seek crunch talks with Real Madrid to discuss his future after managing only four minutes of game time this term. Meanwhile, other reports have suggested that Real Madrid will not sell the Brazilian attacker, though Los Blancos’ willingness to sanction a loan exit keeps the suitors in contention for a deal.