Real Madrid unwilling to sell Endrick amid Arsenal, Tottenham links

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham face a significant blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid attacking sensation Endrick.

Real Madrid have no intention of selling Endrick despite growing frustration from the Brazilian forward and strong interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to TEAMtalk, Endrick’s representatives held talks with Real Madrid during the international break, with the club making its position clear. Madrid understand the 20-year-old’s frustration but remain determined to keep control of his long-term future.

The Spanish giants are willing to consider a January loan, but only if the deal does not include an option to buy. That stance is a major setback for Arsenal and Tottenham, who would prefer a structure that could eventually allow them to sign the Brazilian permanently.

Endrick has made it clear that he is unhappy with his current situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. He played more minutes for Brazil during the international break than for Real Madrid in the past 12 months.

The forward spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Lyon after racking up fewer than 100 minutes for Real Madrid during the first half of the season. He impressed in France, registering 16 goal contributions in 21 appearances and earning a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

However, Endrick has found himself even further down the pecking order since returning to Madrid. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz are already ahead of him, while summer signings Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande and Carlos Espi have added further competition for a place in the starting XI.

Why Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Endrick?

A loan could therefore offer the youngster an opportunity to rebuild his momentum. Arsenal have shown the strongest interest among the Premier League clubs and could see Endrick as competition for Viktor Gyokeres, who is yet to fully find his best form since joining the Gunners.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could view the Brazilian as another option at centre-forward, particularly with Dominic Solanke’s injury problems. While they did add Omar Marmoush to their ranks during the summer, Endrick is more of a traditional striker than the Egyptian star.

However, neither club would currently get the type of deal they want. Arsenal and Spurs would prefer the opportunity to make Endrick’s move permanent, while Madrid are refusing to give up control of the player.

For now, AC Milan and Roma appear better positioned to meet Madrid’s demands, with both clubs comfortable taking the forward on a straight loan. Endrick is also understood to be open to either destination because of the prospect of regular first-team football.