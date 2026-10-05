AC Milan line up January loan move for Endrick

AC Milan will look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian international Endrick on loan until the end of the 2026/27 season in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, AC Milan will return to the market for a versatile attacker at the turn of the year amid Omari Hutchinson’s struggles at the onset of the 2026/27 season. The Serie A giants have thus set their sights on the 20-year-old Real Madrid attacking prospect.

Per Fichajes, the Rossoneri will soon approach Real Madrid to discuss a loan move for the second half of the 2026/27 season. Meanwhile, Los Blancos will not entertain any offers for a permanent deal, though a loan exit is possible, which works in favour of AC Milan.

How has Endrick fared at Real Madrid and Lyon?

Endrick has had to remain patient since joining Real Madrid from Palmeiras in a deal worth €35 million, as regular game time has eluded him. However, his reputation improved significantly after a loan spell with Lyon in the second half of the 2025/26 season. The 20-year-old made an immediate impact at the Ligue 1 club, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances for Les Gones.

However, the Brazilian attacker has made only one appearance this term for Real Madrid, with that outing fetching only four minutes of action. Nevertheless, the youngster’s impressive showings for Lyon piqued the attention of several top European clubs, and that may be the reason he is a target for AC Milan.

Tactical fit and AC Milan’s attacking requirement

AC Milan’s interest in Endrick makes logical sense given they have been scouring the market for a versatile attacker who can provide the same value as Rafael Leao at his peak. With the Portuguese international calling time on his stint with the Rossoneri and joining Galatasaray in the summer, there is a significant quality gap in the final third.

Omari Hutchinson, in particular, has been underwhelming, while Goncalo Ramos has not lived up to the expectations since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. So, AC Milan must sign a player who can either play as a striker or reprise an attacking role behind the centre-forward, making Endrick an appealing target.

Recent updates have suggested that the youngster will seek crunch talks with Real Madrid to discuss his future after managing only four minutes of game time this term. However, reports in the summer also echoed Real Madrid’s stance on the Brazilian attacker, and they have maintained that a sale is not on the cards. However, with Los Blancos open to a loan exit, AC Milan will hope to secure an agreement in the coming months.