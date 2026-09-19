Endrick set for showdown talks with Real Madrid amid Arsenal links

Endrick and his representatives are set to hold talks with Real Madrid over the forward’s future amid concerns about his role and playing time this season.

Endrick’s future has become a topic of discussion in Spain as concerns emerge over the 20-year-old Real Madrid sensation’s role and status. According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Brazilian and his representatives are expected to meet with the club, while teams such as Arsenal are interested should he become available in January.

Real Madrid continue to view Endrick as an important part of their future and have no intention of selling him anytime soon. The club held a similar stance during the summer, when they had no plans to part ways with him following the departure of Gonzalo Garcia. However, the situation is beginning to attract more attention behind the scenes.

Endrick endured a difficult start to last season, making only three appearances under then-manager Xabi Alonso. That led to a loan move in January, when he joined Lyon. The Brazilian used the opportunity to demonstrate his quality, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances for the Ligue 1 club. His performances also earned him a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Carlo Ancelotti rarely used Endrick, with the forward spending long periods on the bench during the tournament. Endrick has made only a four-minute cameo in Real Madrid’s victory over Elche under Jose Mourinho. Although he returned to Real Madrid, his lack of playing time has now become a focal point for discussions about his future.

Talks expected to clarify Endrick’s role

Endrick and his representatives are set to hold talks with Real Madrid to determine the player’s future and his importance to the team. There have been reports of interest from English clubs, with Manchester United and Arsenal both believed to be monitoring the situation.

The Gunners reportedly showed interest towards the end of the summer, but they could not find a way past Real Madrid, who were unwilling to consider a departure. The Spanish club continue to view Endrick as a key part of their future despite his current lack of playing time and limited role in the squad.

The forthcoming discussions between Endrick’s representatives and Real Madrid will establish whether the 20-year-old’s situation improves in the coming months. If his circumstances do not change materially, the Brazilian could push for a move away, particularly with Arsenal reportedly looking to add depth in attack.

Mikel Arteta has shown an interest in signing players who can deliver immediate impact, and Endrick certainly possesses the technical ability to strengthen Arsenal’s attack. Financially, the Gunners are equipped to pursue a deal if the opportunity arises. Real Madrid will not consider a sale unless Endrick explicitly pushes for a move, keeping any January transfer purely speculative at this stage.