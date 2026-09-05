Manchester United line up €60-70 million move for Endrick as January deal eyed

Manchester United could consider making an offer of €60-70 million for Endrick, with his Real Madrid future yet to be fully determined.

Endrick remained at Real Madrid beyond the summer window; however, his long-term prospects at the club are still under considerable doubt. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are now considering entering the race to sign the Brazilian attacking sensation, with the club willing to invest around €60-70 million on the attacker.

Endrick has had a difficult start to life at Real Madrid since arriving from Palmeiras. The promising attacker arrived in the Spanish capital with significant hype, although his seven goals in 40 official appearances barely reflect the presence of a high-profile star.

He did produce some promising displays during a loan spell at Lyon in the second half of last season, which attracted considerable interest in the summer. Clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool were reportedly linked with the Brazilian, but none made a serious approach to secure his signature.

Real Madrid have been content to keep him, as Florentino Perez did not want to sell him following the departure of Gonzalo Garcia, according to reports. However, if his game time continues to be limited under Jose Mourinho, the player could once again consider leaving the Spanish capital, this time permanently.

Manchester United in the frame to sign Endrick?

Manchester United have reportedly held an interest in Endrick for some time, although they did not make a formal approach to Real Madrid to sign the attacker recently. The Brazilian’s versatility and ability to play in different positions are major factors in why the Red Devils are keen to explore a move.

The report states that Manchester United would be willing to pay as much as €60-70 million for the 20-year-old attacking sensation in the winter transfer window. However, any move will depend on the Red Devils’ ability to create space in the squad.

Joshua Zirkzee, who was reportedly linked with Everton late in the window, could not leave, and the report now states that should Manchester United sell the Dutchman, there is a possibility of bringing Endrick to the club. However, any deal will also depend on Perez and his willingness to let the 20-year-old depart, given that he is still highly rated by the club.