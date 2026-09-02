Joshua Zirkzee agrees personal terms with Everton as move nears

Everton are closing in on a late loan move for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Dutch striker.

According to Florian Plettenberg via X, all parties are working at full speed to complete the deal, with Zirkzee and Everton having already reached an agreement. The remaining steps are now a race against time as the transfer deadline approaches.

Sky Sports have also reported that Everton submitted an eleventh-hour loan offer for the 25-year-old as David Moyes looks to strengthen his attacking options before the window closes.

Everton turn to Zirkzee after Balogun setback

Everton’s move for Zirkzee comes after complications emerged in their pursuit of AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun. The Toffees had identified Balogun as a key target, but reports suggest the deal suffered a major setback after the United States international failed his medical. That forced Everton to quickly explore alternative options, with Zirkzee emerging as a late solution.

The Manchester United forward had attracted interest from Serie A throughout the summer, with Juventus among the clubs monitoring his situation. Fiorentina also pushed for a deal, but their move collapsed, leaving the door open for Everton to make their approach.

A switch to The Hill Dickinson Stadium would allow Zirkzee to remain in the Premier League while securing the regular playing time he has struggled to find at Old Trafford.

Manchester United forward seeks regular minutes

Zirkzee has found opportunities difficult to come by under Michael Carrick this season, despite being part of Manchester United’s first-team plans. The Dutchman was an unused substitute in United’s opening league fixtures against Hull City and Ipswich Town, even with attacking options limited due to Benjamin Sesko’s fitness issues and Amad Diallo’s absence through injury.

Competition for places has increased at Old Trafford, and a temporary move could provide Zirkzee with the consistent minutes needed to rebuild confidence and form. For Everton, the forward offers a different profile to their existing attacking options. His technical ability, link-up play and versatility allow him to operate as both a central striker and a supporting forward.

With the deadline rapidly approaching, Everton and Manchester United must now complete the remaining formalities to ensure the move is finalised in time. A loan move to Everton could be the ideal next step for Zirkzee. While his talent has never been questioned, regular football has been difficult to secure at Manchester United due to competition and tactical demands.

Everton need attacking reinforcements, and Zirkzee’s ability to contribute beyond simply scoring goals could make him a valuable addition to David Moyes’s squad. For Manchester United, allowing him to gain Premier League minutes could help accelerate his development rather than leaving him waiting for opportunities.