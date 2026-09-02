Everton make approach for late Joshua Zirkzee move, deal close

Everton have made a late move to sign Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer deadline.

The Toffees have approached Manchester United over a potential loan deal for the 25-year-old, with negotiations progressing as they search for a solution in the final hours of the window.

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Everton contacted Manchester United regarding Zirkzee as a possible alternative should their pursuit of Folarin Balogun fail. The Merseyside club have also opened discussions with the player’s representatives.

Ben Jacobs has since reported that a loan move for Zirkzee to Everton is close to being agreed, with the final decision now resting on Manchester United’s side.

Zirkzee emerges as Everton’s late target

Everton’s interest comes after complications emerged in their attempts to sign Balogun from Monaco, forcing the club to explore alternative options. Zirkzee has been on the radar of several European outfits throughout the summer, particularly in Italy, where Juventus and Fiorentina were both linked with moves for the Dutch striker.

However, despite interest from Serie A, no agreement was reached, leaving the door open for Everton to make a late approach. The Dutchman has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Manchester United since arriving from Bologna, and competition for places has increased following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko.

Zirkzee remained an unused substitute in Manchester United’s opening fixture against Hull City and again failed to feature during their victory over Ipswich Town, increasing speculation over a possible temporary departure.

Manchester United face late decision over Zirkzee future

Manchester United’s stance will be crucial as they consider whether to allow Zirkzee to leave on loan. The club had previously explored options for another attacking addition, but progress was complicated by their inability to move players out of the squad.

A departure for Zirkzee could provide Manchester United with greater flexibility in the final stages of the window, while also allowing the striker to secure regular playing time elsewhere. For Everton, the 25-year-old represents an opportunity to add a proven Premier League option capable of operating as both a central striker and a link player.

With the deadline approaching, negotiations are moving quickly, and Zirkzee’s future could become one of the final major deals of the window and a loan move to Everton could be an important step for both clubs.

United would benefit from giving Zirkzee consistent minutes to continue his development, while Everton would gain a technically gifted forward who has experience in top-level European football. The key question is whether the Dutchman can rediscover the confidence and sharpness that made him such an exciting prospect at Bologna. If the deal is completed, this could prove to be a mutually beneficial deadline-day solution.