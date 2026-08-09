Chelsea, Manchester United sounded out for Endrick move

Chelsea and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid attacking sensation Endrick.

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick’s future is up in the air, as representatives and intermediaries have begun exploring potential destinations for the 20-year-old Brazilian forward, with Chelsea and Manchester United among the clubs sounded out over a potential move.

The move comes amid concerns over his first-team prospects at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to TEAMtalk, England has emerged as Endrick’s preferred destination should he decide to leave Madrid.

The Brazil international had been hoping to return to Real Madrid this summer ready to compete for a regular role after an impressive loan spell at Lyon during the second half of last season. Endrick scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Les Gones, while his form in Ligue 1 saw him register 12 goal contributions in just 16 outings.

Those performances led to his selection in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, which convinced the youngster that he was ready to take the next step in his development. However, Endrick’s pathway to regular football at Real Madrid has become increasingly complicated.

The Spanish giants have added Carlos Espi as a backup striker, while they also signed Yan Diomande in a big-money move. Vinicius Junior’s new long-term contract has further strengthened the club’s attacking depth.

Will Endrick end up leaving Real Madrid?

Endrick’s camp have consequently started assessing whether another temporary move or a permanent departure would be the best solution. Chelsea remain long-term admirers of the Brazilian and have once again been approached over a potential transfer.

The Blues are searching for another striker after the Everton-linked Liam Delap failed to make the desired impact last season and could view Endrick as a player capable of supporting or competing with Joao Pedro.

Manchester United have also held conversations regarding Endrick’s situation. The Red Devils are expected to need another attacking option with Joshua Zirkzee likely to leave amid his Juventus links, while Benjamin Sesko could benefit from additional competition and support in the number nine position.

Real Madrid prefer an outright loan without a purchase option, mirroring his Lyon spell. Chelsea and Manchester United, on the other hand, would only seriously consider a move if they had the possibility of making the transfer permanent.

Florentino Perez remains a major admirer of the youngster and is reluctant to give up on his long-term potential. The club are therefore continuing discussions with Endrick’s representatives over what his future could look like.