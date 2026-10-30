Martin Odegaard open to Bayern Munich move amid Arsenal talks

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is open to joining Bayern Munich in future as the Bundesliga champions push for an agreement with the 27-year-old Norwegian international.

According to a report by Florian Plettenberg and Luca Sixtus for Sky Deutschland, Martin Odegaard is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Arsenal star.

Per Sky Deutschland, Arsenal and Odegaard have held informal talks over a possible renewal, with a new contract for the skipper reportedly being a priority for the Premier League champions. Meanwhile, the report adds that Bayern and the player have been in “ongoing contact over the past few years” for a possible move.

Martin Odegaard and his time at Arsenal so far

Martin Odegaard has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021, though he has still suceeded in establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. The 27-year-old initially moved to the North London club in January before completing a permanent move in a deal worth £30 million in the subsequent summer transfer window.

Odegaard has made nearly 250 appearances for Arsenal to date while chipping in with 46 goals and 47 assists. However, the Norwegian playmaker’s long-term future was recently uncertain after persistent fitness issues hampered his performance levels in recent seasons. That has changed after an excellent start to the 2026/27 season, featuring 4 goals and 1 assist in 14 outings thus far.

What next for Odegaard?

Reports earlier this year suggested that Arsenal may be open to cashing in on Martin Odegaard to raise funds for the summer transfer window. The claims made sense, as the former Real Madrid playmaker endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign after struggling with several injuries. However, his fortunes have transformed after an excellent campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a solid start to the 2026/27 season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s interest reflects the need for a player who can pull the strings from an advanced position and reduce the creative burden on Michael Olise. With Jamal Musiala struggling with persistent issues, the Bundesliga champions require an alternative, particularly with Lennart Karl courting interest from several high-profile clubs.

Odegaard’s ability with the ball at his feet and his leadership make him an appealing target as Bayern prepare for Manuel Neuer’s retirement, which will create a void in the squad. However, a deal ultimately depends on how the contract talks with Arsenal progress, with the Gunners going all out to secure an agreement. Per Sky Deutschland, Arsenal will sanction a sale if the two parties do not find a common ground, giving hope to Bayern.