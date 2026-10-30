Arsenal will likely chase Nicolo Tresoldi if they sell Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are eyeing Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi ahead of January, but only if Viktor Gyokeres departs.

According to Football Insider, Nicolo Tresoldi remains a target for Arsenal, although any move in the January window will depend on Viktor Gyokeres’s future. Should the Gunners manage to sell the Swedish international, a move for the Club Brugge attacker may materialise, albeit with some possible complications.

Arsenal’s issue is not raw goalscoring, as Mikel Arteta has ensured goals spread across the team, but rather the form of key attackers like Gyokeres and Kai Havertz. However, Mikel Arteta may view a fresh striking option as a way to manage the Swede’s inconsistency and provide tactical flexibility up front.

Gyokeres finished the title-winning campaign as Arsenal’s top goalscorer in all competitions, although it has taken a long time for him to get going this term. The Swede managed to score his first goal in the Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town, as his struggles continued.

There are suggestions that Gyokeres could reportedly consider leaving ahead of January, with a few teams likely to show an interest in the striker. The Gunners are reportedly looking to recoup their investment in the former Sporting CP striker if they are in a position to sell, and should he depart, a new striker could arrive.

Nicolo Tresoldi move depends on Gyokeres sale

Arsenal are already considering the idea of bringing a new striker in the January transfer window, and have been linked with a few names already. One of them is Club Brugge’s prolific striker Nicolo Tresoldi, who has 12 goals this season across all competitions for the Belgian champions.

Arsenal are already contemplating an offer to test Club Brugge’s resolve on the striker, with Tresoldi on the radar of many other teams. The 2025/26 Jupiler Pro League winners have no intention to part ways with the striker, although a substantial offer could facilitate a departure ahead of the January window.

At the moment, the Gunners are planning on moving for Tresoldi only if they can sell Gyokeres in the upcoming window. A left winger is also in their plans, although solving the goalscoring issue is seen as one of the priorities for Arteta, and he may seek a sale before adding a new name. The one big complication would be the role Tresoldi might assume if he were to make the move to north London.

As challenging the prospect of replacing top goalscorer Gyokeres might seem, the striker may also view his role as a backup, which could lead to doubts in the player’s mind. Whether Tresoldi would accept a backup role or demand immediate prominence could prove decisive in any January approach.