Club Brugge ready to block January exit for Nicolo Tresoldi.

Club Brugge are in no mood to disrupt their plans midway through the season, despite growing interest in one of their most important attacking players.

According to Fichajes, the Belgian champions have ruled out a January departure for Nicolo Tresoldi, with the 22-year-old striker continuing to attract attention from clubs including Barcelona and Arsenal after an outstanding start to the campaign.

Tresoldi has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions, rapidly increasing his profile and turning himself into one of the more closely watched young forwards in European football.

Barcelona have been monitoring the German Under-21 international for a long time, although there is currently no indication that their interest has developed into formal negotiations. That distinction is important, particularly with Club Brugge making their position clear. Any decision over Tresoldi’s future will be postponed until the summer.

The club’s reluctance is understandable given the striker’s importance to their campaign. Removing their leading attacking threat halfway through the season would leave them with little time to find an adequate replacement.

Arsenal and Barcelona face a summer battle

Tresoldi’s form means the competition for his signature could become considerably stronger by the time the summer window opens. Barcelona’s interest comes as they assess attacking options for 2027 amid the need to fill Robert Lewandowski’s void. Arsenal have also been linked with the forward, as Viktor Gyokeres has struggled for consistency in the ongoing campaign.

Club Brugge are also protected by Tresoldi’s contract, which runs until June 2029. That gives the Belgian side considerable leverage and means they can dictate when a sale becomes viable rather than being forced into a decision because of contractual pressure.

There is already evidence of the club’s determination to hold out for a significant fee. Reports from Belgium indicate that Roma saw a €35 million offer rejected last summer, although that figure should not be treated as a confirmed asking price for future negotiations.

For Arsenal and Barcelona, waiting could therefore prove a double-edged sword. A strong second half of the season could push Tresoldi’s valuation even higher, particularly if he continues producing at his current rate. Club Brugge, meanwhile, would have the benefit of a full season’s evidence before deciding whether to cash in.

Club Brugge are right to wait

From Club Brugge’s perspective, there is little reason to rush. Tresoldi is producing goals, his contract provides security and the club have already demonstrated that they are prepared to reject significant offers. The bigger question is what happens if his form continues. Scoring 12 goals in 14 games is the kind of output that can transform a promising striker into a major European target within months.

Barcelona may therefore have to decide whether Tresoldi is a player worth planning around now or one to revisit next summer. Waiting could give them more information, but it could also bring Arsenal and other heavyweight clubs into an increasingly expensive race. For now, though, Club Brugge hold the strongest hand. Tresoldi is staying, and any serious battle for his signature has effectively been pushed towards the summer of 2027.