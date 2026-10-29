Fulham line up January move for Kike Salas

Fulham will look to sign 24-year-old Spanish centre-back Kike Salas from La Liga club Sevilla in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, Kike Salas is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Sevilla defender.

Per Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, Alvaro Arbeloa is the driving force behind Fulham’s move for Salas, with the former Real Madrid manager pushing to secure his services in the coming weeks. However, Sevilla will demand at least €30 million to part ways with the Spaniard, whose release clause is worth €50 million.

Kike Salas and his career so far

Kike Salas has established himself as one of the best young defenders in La Liga since breaking into Sevilla’s first-team squad. The 24-year-old has been with Los Nervionenses since 2013, and he subsequently rose through the ranks at the Andalusian club before breaking into the first-team squad in September 2022.

However, Salas had to bide his time before becoming a regular for Sevilla, and he enjoyed his breakthrough in the 2024/25 season. The Spanish defender has made over 100 appearances for the club thus far while chipping in with ten goals and three assists. Now a mainstay at the back, he has accumulated over 500 minutes of game time across eight outings this term.

What next?

Kike Salas’s progress has piqued the attention of several Premier League clubs, with recent reports linking him with Arsenal. Fulham’s interest in the Sevilla defender is understandable, as Jorge Cuenca has struggled to establish himself as a regular, while Calvin Bassey faces an uncertain future at Craven Cottage amid his links with Inter Milan.

While Fulham would prefer to keep the Nigerian defender, the uncertainties surrounding him have compelled them to seek a replacement from the market. Salas, as a left-footed defender, could be a like-for-like alternative, and his 1.88m frame and imposing physicality could allow him to become a natural fit in the Premier League.

Sevilla’s asking price of €30 million is not excessive, considering the Spanish defender’s age profile and consistency. With Alvaro Arbeloa well-versed with the player’s qualities from his time coaching in Spain, the Fulham manager would be well-placed to develop him further. However, whether Fulham will meet Sevilla’s €30 million asking price remains uncertain.