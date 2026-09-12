Arsenal join Fulham in Kike Salas chase, tracking his progress

Arsenal are monitoring Kike Salas’s performances, leading to speculation over a future approach, while Fulham also remain interested.

Arsenal and Fulham are eyeing Sevilla’s Kike Salas, as per Spanish news site Fichajes, amid growing interest from England’s top flight. The Cottagers are keen to explore a potential deal in the near future, while the Gunners are reportedly monitoring his performances.

Kike Salas has established himself as a key first-team player after rising through Sevilla’s academy. The 24-year-old defender has been a regular for the past three seasons and is likely to retain that status for a fourth consecutive campaign. However, this could be his final season at the club amid growing interest from England.

Sevilla are relaxed about Salas’s future because he is under contract until 2029. That situation will likely allow the Spanish club to demand significantly more than his market value. Arsenal and Fulham have been linked with a potential approach for the 24-year-old defender, and both clubs could increase the pressure in the coming months.

Arsenal monitoring Kike Salas

Arsenal are reportedly watching Salas in action, with the report claiming that the North London club have sent scouts to observe him. This usually signals growing interest, although whether Arsenal will pursue him remains uncertain.

The report also claims that Arsenal’s assessment of Salas could lead to a move in January, although signing a centre-back is not currently among Mikel Arteta’s biggest concerns. There have been rumours that the Gunners could look for a new left-footed centre-back in the near future, but they already have the excellent Gabriel Magalhaes in that position, with Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori providing cover.

Arsenal have also been reportedly linked with PSG’s Willian Pacho, which could indicate that the club are considering a potential replacement for Gabriel. However, Salas could make more sense as a deputy for the Brazilian.

Fulham’s position in the Kike Salas race

Recent reports have suggested that Alvaro Arbeloa wants Salas in his Fulham team. Should the Cottagers launch an approach, it could be linked to the speculation surrounding Calvin Bassey.

Fulham are reportedly pushing to extend Bassey’s contract, but should the Nigerian decide against signing a renewal, the club could be forced to consider a sale. Inter Milan are reportedly interested in the defender, which could explain why Fulham are already exploring replacement options.

Salas could be a strong candidate for Arbeloa to consider. However, any potential move would depend on the player’s desire to relocate to London and Sevilla’s willingness to sell one of their key players.