Arsenal, Manchester City tracking Willian Pacho at PSG

Arsenal and Manchester City are keeping tabs on PSG star Willian Pacho and tracking his progress ahead of a possible approach in the future.

Arsenal and Manchester City are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain star Willian Pacho, according to Caught Offside, tracking the defender ahead of a potential approach in future transfer windows.

A move would be difficult without Pacho’s consent, given PSG’s strong posture on the player and his recent contract renewal. Any pursuit by Arsenal or Manchester City would require the defender to actively push for a transfer, making a realistic approach highly unlikely in the short term.

Pacho joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in summer 2024 and has made 106 appearances across two seasons, winning back-to-back Champions League titles with the club. The Ecuadorian centre-back has emerged as a cornerstone of PSG’s defence, his performances proving decisive even as the club’s frontline attackers have dominated headlines.

Arsenal and Manchester City tracking Pacho interest

Liverpool and Real Madrid reportedly targeted Pacho last year, per reports from September 2025. However, PSG officials have shown no willingness to sell the 24-year-old. The club confirmed in September 2026 that Pacho signed a new long-term deal alongside several other squad members.

Yet Arsenal and Manchester City continue to assess the left-footed centre-back’s profile. His combination of pace, strength and composure suits both clubs’ defensive systems, which prioritise intensity and deep build-up play. He ranks among Europe’s elite left-footed centre-backs, explaining the pursuit.

Arsenal were also linked with Castello Lukeba earlier in the year, and this probably signals Mikel Arteta’s intention to add to the position currently occupied by the formidable Gabriel Magalhaes. However, they, and even Manchester City, have no short-term need for a player in the left-sided centre-back position, although should Pacho become available, he could be viewed as a major market opportunity.

Manchester City have a formidable defensive setup, as do Arsenal. Neither club urgently needs a defender now. If the Ecuadorian international became available, he would rank among their top targets, but PSG’s renewal makes a sale unlikely.

PSG’s recent contract renewal leaves Arsenal and Manchester City with limited options to pursue Pacho. Without the player requesting a move, neither club is likely to break PSG’s resolve to retain one of the world’s premier centre-backs during an era in which the Parisians are chasing a third consecutive Champions League title.