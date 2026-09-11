Alvaro Arbeloa pushing Fulham to sign Kike Salas, Lucien Agoume

Alvaro Arbeloa is eager to sign Sevilla’s 24-year-old defensive-minded duo, Lucien Agoume and Kike Salas, ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, Sevilla duo Kike Salas and Lucien Agoume are on Fulham’s radar ahead of the January transfer window. Alvaro Arbeloa is ready to push for the 24-year-old defensive-minded pair as he looks to strengthen key areas of his midfield and defence.

Arbeloa used his influence to help add several important players to his Fulham squad following his appointment during the summer. First, the Spanish manager played a role in bringing Real Madrid pair Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia to the club. He has now set his sights on two more players from La Liga.

The former Real Madrid manager wants to strengthen his midfield with a defensive midfielder and reinforce his backline with a centre-back. Arbeloa is therefore ready to pursue Sevilla’s 24-year-old duo, Lucien Agoume and Kike Salas, ahead of the January transfer window.

Fulham to target Sevilla duo

Salas is primarily a central defender but usually operates on the left side of the backline because he is a left-footed player. Signing him may not be an immediate necessity for Fulham, although he could provide competition and potentially replace Calvin Bassey if the Nigerian international eventually leaves, although Fulham are reportedly pushing to renew Bassey’s contract.

Inter Milan have reportedly been linked with Bassey ahead of the January transfer window should he fail to agree a new deal, which may be one reason Fulham are considering a move for the 24-year-old Sevilla defender. At present, the Spanish club are expected to retain Salas, and should Fulham approach, Sevilla are likely to demand a significant fee.

In Agoume’s case, Fulham require additional strength in the defensive midfield position, potentially to increase competition for places. The West London club signed Hugo Larsson during the summer, but he is more of a box-to-box midfielder, while Sander Berge primarily operates in the holding midfield role.

Sevilla would also demand a significant fee for Agoume if Fulham approach in January. Given that the Spanish club are unlikely to want to lose two key players midway through the season, Fulham could face inflated prices for the defensive-minded duo. However, they may still be in a strong position to convince both players to move from La Liga.