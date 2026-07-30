Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios set to join Fulham as double deal agreed

Fulham are on the verge of an impressive double deal to sign Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid

Fulham have agreed a double deal to sign Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid, according to The Athletic. Both players have made solid impacts in what has been described as their breakthrough season and are now set to play Premier League football under the management of former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

Fulham are intent on building a strong enough squad to help the club evolve to the next level. The club were considering various possibilities heading into the summer window, but they have made some bold yet swift decisions in certain areas, starting with the appointment of former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

Of late, the Cottagers have been progressing in talks for the two young stars from Real Madrid, and the moves have now been agreed. Palacios was a signing that Arbeloa reportedly pushed for, signalling the manager’s influence over recruitment strategy at Fulham.

Details of the double deal

Starting with Garcia, Fulham are paying a fixed fee of €40 million, with a further €2 million in future add-ons, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. Real Madrid hold a 30% sell-on clause and matching rights on both players, though Fulham have retained meaningful control over the pair’s futures.

Palacios was a signing that Arbeloa reportedly pushed for, and the attacking midfielder is set to arrive for a €10 million fee. Once again, Real Madrid hold a 30% sell-on clause and matching rights, as the Cottagers will hope to develop the pair into major talents for the future.

Where do the €50 million duo fit in?

Fulham lost key attacking talent at the start of the summer, with Harry Wilson joining Leeds United on a free transfer and Raúl Jimenez rejoining Wolves. Garcia, who scored seven goals in 35 appearances for Real Madrid last season across all competitions, is set to compete for the striker role vacated by Jimenez’s departure.

Palacios, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder, will compete with Emile Smith Rowe and Josh King for minutes in the same role, with the flexibility to play on the left wing giving Arbeloa additional tactical options.

The €50 million duo represent significant additions to Fulham’s attacking arsenal and should provide genuine competition across the attacking lines under the former Real Madrid manager.