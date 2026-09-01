Hugo Larsson set to join Fulham as deal agreed

Eintracht Frankfurt midfield prospect Hugo Larsson is on the verge of joining Fulham on a permanent deal in a deadline-day move.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fulham and Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a verbal agreement over a €25 million deal for Hugo Larsson. The Cottager have been eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

Per Fabrizio Romano, following the agreement between Fulham and Eintracht Frankfurt, Larsson has authorisation to travel to London to complete the move. The Swede will undergo his medical tests on Tuesday morning before completing a deadline-day switch.

Hugo Larsson and his Bundesliga journey so far

Hugo Larsson is part of the latest generation of Swedish footballers who are fast becoming household names across Europe. The 22-year-old has made substantial progress since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Malmo FF in July 2023. The youngster made an immediate impact at the Bundesliga club and has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country in the last three years.

The Swedish international has made over 100 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt thus far while chipping in with ten goals and seven assists. Additionally, Larsson has already featured 12 times for Sweden, with his stock in international football rising. Meanwhile, his progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs in the last few years, with Premier League bigwigs, in particular, pursuing him.

Premier League move on the horizon

Fulham’s interest in Hugo Larsson has been understandable. The Cottagers have been combing the market for a versatile midfielder over the last few weeks after allowing Sasa Lukic to join Ipswich Town. The Serb’s departure has reduced Alvaro Arbeloa’s options, even though Fulham signed Shea Charles from Southampton earlier this summer.

With Tom Cairney approaching the twilight of his career and Harrison Reed also on the wrong side of 30, Arbeloa needed an alternative for the central areas. While Fulham have focused on bolstering their defensive unit, midfielders have also been on the agenda, with Thiago Pitarch Pinar among the prospective suitors.

However, Larsson recently emerged as a top target, and Fulham have moved quickly to seal a deadline-day move for the Swede. With the 22-year-old receiving permission to undergo medical checks, the transfer is expected to complete on deadline day, pending medical clearance.