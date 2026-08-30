Fulham rival Crystal Palace in Hugo Larsson chase as talks held

Fulham and Crystal Palace are competing to sign Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, with the Swedish midfielder in talks with both clubs as a potential late-window arrival.

According to TEAMtalk, the young midfielder could be a late-window arrival in the Premier League as the London-based sides battle for his signature. The Premier League outfits have held talks with Larsson, with a £25 million price considered sufficient to prise him away from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hugo Larsson, a highly rated Swedish midfielder, remains a key member of the Bundesliga club’s squad over the last two to three years, although late interest is now emerging from England. He has made 113 appearances across all competitions since his move from Malmo in 2023.

The Swede was reportedly linked with teams like Manchester United earlier in the summer transfer window, but the interest never matured into a formal approach. Now, clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in signing him.

Will Hugo Larsson move to the Premier League?

Larsson was reportedly linked with Crystal Palace recently, with the South London outfit seeking a midfield addition late in the summer transfer window. There were some reported links with Neil El Aynaoui as an option, although with the Moroccan international now set to join RB Leipzig, they may have moved on to Larsson, who appears to be their preferred target.

Fulham, under Alvaro Arbeloa, are targeting a midfield upgrade as part of their lofty campaign ambitions. Larsson has reportedly held talks with both sides to determine which team suits his style. The Swedish international could be made available for a £25 million fee, offering a dynamic midfield addition to either club.

Fulham, with Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi presently occupying midfield roles, could benefit most from Larsson’s arrival. The £25 million-rated midfield sensation would strengthen either side’s midfield options in what promises to be a competitive campaign.

Crystal Palace, despite having a solid midfield core, face depth challenges across multiple positions as they pursue continental and domestic honours. Pierre Sage may require additional cover to manage the fixture congestion and maintain ambitions across multiple competitions. With the transfer window closing imminently, either Fulham or Crystal Palace must move quickly to secure Larsson’s signature by the deadline.