Hugo Larsson poised to leave Eintracht Frankfurt amid Crystal Palace links

Crystal Palace will look to sign 22-year-old Swedish international Hugo Larsson from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sport Deutschland, two Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, are “currently still in the running” to sign Hugo Larsson in the final days of the ongoing transfer window. The 22-year-old midfielder is on the cusp of leaving Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Per Sky Sport Deutschland, Larsson has travelled to London to hold talks with his prospective suitors, with Eintracht Frankfurt expecting to recoup around €25 million to part ways with the Swede. Additionally, the Bundesliga outfit will work on a replacement ahead of the youngster’s departure.

Hugo Larsson and his Bundesliga journey so far

Hugo Larsson is part of the latest generation of Swedish footballers who are becoming household names across Europe. The 22-year-old has made substantial progress since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Malmo FF in July 2023; he hit the ground running at the Bundesliga club and has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country in the last three years.

The Swedish international has made over 100 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt thus far while chipping in with ten goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, Larsson’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs in the last few years. Premier League bigwigs, in particular, ave been keen on signing the youngster, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Hugo Larsson is understandable. While the Eagles have no interest in accepting bids for Adam Wharton ahead of the September 1 deadline despite interest from high-profile clubs, they are open to signing a new midfielder to prepare for the Englishman’s eventual departure in a year or two.

Additionally, Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career, while Cheick Doucoure has struggled with fitness issues during his stint with Crystal Palace. So, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners have set their sights on several centre-backs, including Kevin Danois.

However, Larsson is also a viable target, considering his age profile and ability on the ball. The Swede is ideally an alternative to Wharton, though he can also reprise more advanced roles in Pierre Sage’s system. With the transfer window closing Tuesday, Palace must move quickly to secure Larsson ahead of rival interest. The club will hope to conclude negotiations and announce the signing before the deadline passes.