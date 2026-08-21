Crystal Palace in talks to sign Kevin Danois from AJ Auxerre

Crystal Palace will look to sign 22-year-old French midfielder Kevin Danois from Ligue 1 club AJ Auxerre this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Kevin Danois is the subject of interest of Crystal Palace. The Eagles are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old AJ Auxerre midfield prospect.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace and Auxerre are already in talks over a possible deal, and the discussions have centred around a figure of around £25 million plus add-ons.

Who is Kevin Danois?

Kevin Danois has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in Ligue 1 since breaking into the first-team squad at AJ Auxerre. Born in Basse-Terre, the 22-year-old began his youth career with La Gauloise de Basse-Terre before joining AJ Auxerre in 2019. Danois made his senior debut for Auxerre in 2022/23, establishing himself as a regular.

The French youth international has made over 50 appearances for AJ Auxerre thus far while chipping in with five goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Danois has attracted interest from several top-flight clubs, and Crystal Palace will be among the prospective suitors vying for the young midfielder’s signature in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Kevin Danois has been on Crystal Palace’s radar since the winter transfer window. The continued interest makes sense, as the Eagles have underlying issues in their midfield department. While Adam Wharton is poised to remain at Selhurst Park for another season after Crystal Palace rejected Manchester City’s approach, his long-term future remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, Cheick Doucoure’s injury history raises fitness concerns. Several candidates, including Lamine Camara, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist.

However, Danois is also a viable target, as his energetic, ball-playing style suits Pierre Sage’s system at Crystal Palace. Sage is already aware of the French midfielder’s strengths after watching him from close quarters during his stint with RC Lens. With talks underway with Auxerre, Palace will aim to seal a deal imminently.