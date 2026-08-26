Crystal Palace eyeing late move for Neil El Aynaoui, price revealed

Crystal Palace will look to sign 25-year-old Moroccan international Neil El Aynaoui from Serie A club AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by La Repubblica via Voce Giallorossa, Neil El Aynaoui is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old AS Roma star.

Per La Repubblica, AS Roma may be open to cashing in on the Nancy-born midfielder in the coming days, with the Serie A club demanding around €35 million to part ways with him.

Neil El Aynaoui and his time in Serie A so far

Neil El Aynaoui has made significant progress since joining AS Roma from RC Lens last summer. The French-born midfielder chose Morocco as his national team and was in and out of Roma’s starting XI in his debut season with the Serie A club due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, though he helped the Giallorossi secure a top-four finish in the Italian top flight.

El Aynaoui has only managed 1,714 minutes of game time in 35 appearances for AS Roma thus far while contributing two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, the Moroccan international was impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing an integral role in another memorable campaign for the Atlas Lions, having been a first-choice starter in the engine room.

What next for El Aynaoui?

Neil El Aynaoui’s exploits at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Recent reports have linked him with Premier League bigwigs like Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, though a late move to Crystal Palace may be on the cards.

Crystal Palace’s interest in Neil El Aynaoui is understandable, even though the Eagles are not ready to sell any midfielder this summer. However, Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30, while Cheick Doucoure has struggled with two long-term injuries during his stint with the South London club.

Several midfielders, including Kevin Danois, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with El Aynaoui also a viable target. However, it is unclear if the Eagles are ready to pay €35 million to sign the Moroccan international from AS Roma in the coming days, with time running out to quickly seal a deal.