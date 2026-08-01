Thiago Pitarch Pinar gives green light to Fulham move

Real Madrid midfield sensation Thiago Pitarch Pinar is ready to reunite with Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham ahead of the new season.

Fulham are pushing to sign Thiago Pitarch Pinar after the Spanish midfielder gave his approval to the move, per Fichajes. The teenager has emerged as their latest priority following deals for Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios, which are expected to be made official soon.

Having already strengthened their squad with two highly-rated products from Valdebebas, Fulham are now keen on reuniting Pitarch with Alvaro Arbeloa. The Cottagers are proceeding cautiously, as Pitarch is recovering from a knee injury expected to sideline him for several more weeks.

Nevertheless, the West London club remain convinced he is the right profile to strengthen their midfield and are prepared to wait for his recovery before accelerating negotiations. The Cottagers have also been linked with Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, but the in-demand Pitarch remains firmly among their leading targets despite the added complexity of his ongoing injury.

Another Real Madrid gem could move to Fulham

A reunion with Arbeloa is believed to be a major attraction for the youngster. The Fulham manager played a crucial role in Pitarch’s development during their time together at Real Madrid. Arbeloa handed the midfielder his opportunities with the club’s youth teams before promoting him to Castilla and eventually helping him make the leap to the senior side.

He will add much-needed depth to Fulham’s midfield, and his all-around ability could come in handy. Not only does he have geat defensive work rate, but he also has exceptional composure, energetic pressing, and sharp spatial awareness.

That existing relationship has convinced Pitarch that a move to west London could be the ideal next step in his career. The 18-year-old enjoyed an impressive breakthrough during the second half of last season, making 16 first-team appearances under Arbeloa.

He featured regularly in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, even starting important fixtures, highlighting the trust placed in him. However, the situation has changed following Arbeloa’s departure from Real Madrid.

The teenage sensation does not seem to be in Jose Mourinho’s plans for the first team. With his market value estimated at around €20 million, Fulham believe they have identified another long-term investment capable of thriving in the Premier League. Once Pitarch returns to full fitness, the London club will move to accelerate discussions.