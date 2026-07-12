Manchester City eyeing summer move for Thiago Pitarch Pinar

Manchester City are targeting Real Madrid’s Thiago Pitarch Pinar, as Enzo Maresca’s side pursue long-term midfield talent.

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing Thiago Pitarch Pinar from Real Madrid, with his rapid rise at the Santiago Bernabeu has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

Pitarch has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Real Madrid after progressing through the club’s academy ranks and earning opportunities with the first team. According to reports from Fichajes, City view him as one of the brightest young midfielders in Europe and believe he possesses the technical qualities needed to thrive in Maresca’s possession-based system.

His composure on the ball, passing range and intelligence in tight spaces have reportedly convinced the English club that he could become a major asset in the future. Pitarch’s passing range and ability to operate in tight spaces aligns with the possession-based demands of City’s system, a contrast to the more direct play expected in the Premier League.

Real Madrid regard Pitarch as a jewel and are unlikely to sell unless an offer of around €20 million arrives. The Spanish giants see him as a player capable of making a lasting impact at the club and are expected to resist approaches from England and Italy.

Multiple clubs are monitoring Thiago Pitarch

Manchester City are not the only side monitoring the midfielder’s situation. Newcastle United, Como and Sunderland have all been linked with the Spanish youth international in recent months, highlighting the level of competition for his signature.

Pitarch’s rise has been remarkable. After developing in the youth systems of Atletico Madrid, Getafe and Leganés, he joined Real Madrid’s academy and quickly climbed through the ranks before making his senior breakthrough during the 2025/26 season. His displays for both Castilla and the first team have strengthened his reputation as one of Spain’s most exciting young midfield prospects.

The player himself has recently spoken about remaining focused on his development despite the growing attention surrounding his future. With Real Madrid firm in their resolve to retain Pitarch, any move to Manchester City will hinge on whether the English club can table an offer sufficient to test the Spanish giants’ commitment.