Real Madrid set conditions to accept Thiago Pitarch Pinar exit

Aston Villa have reportedly submitted €25 million bid for Real Madrid’s 18-year-old playmaker Thiago Pitarch, and Los Blancos have revealed their defemands for a sale.

Thiago Pitarch Pinar is highly rated at Real Madrid, and they are determined to control his future. Los Blancos are open to allowing the teenager to leave, but only if Aston Villa accept strict conditions that would permit the Spanish giants to reclaim the youngster later.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Birmingham club have submitted a €25 million offer for the summer transfer window. While Real Madrid accept this valuation, they will further demand 50% of any future sale proceeds. Additionally, the Merengues will include a buy-back clause worth €32 million in his contract.

Thiago Pitarch Transfer: The latest details

Aston Villa must decide whether accepting these conditions serves their long-term interests after the response to their bid. Such demands mean Real Madrid retain control over the 18-year-old’s career path. The Spanish giants could bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu if he develops successfully with opportunities in England.

Pitarch is a tremendous talent with significant potential. The young midfielder can operate centrally or in an attacking role, creating chances through passing, vision and technical ability. Aston Villa need this calibre of player, particularly as they compete regularly in European football. With John McGinn entering his twilight years, the teenage prospect could eventually fill that role.

The promising midfielder represents a long-term acquisition if they can negotiate favourable terms. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are positioned to secure Champions League qualification for next season, and they will require quality reinforcements. The youngster could prove valuable for their European ambitions. However, they should prioritise a deal structure that protects their investment.

Real Madrid’s strategy of controlling young talent futures

Real Madrid’s approach is not unprecedented. The Spanish giants have employed similar structures with Como for Jacobo Ramon and Nico Paz, demonstrating a clear strategy for youth development.

Los Blancos cannot guarantee regular playing time for all academy prospects, so they strategically sell young players to developmental clubs where they can gain meaningful experience. The buy-back clauses allow the Merengues to reacquire these talents once they have matured and proven themselves at a competitive level.

This approach effectively accelerates young talent development while maintaining long-term control over their futures. Pitarch has appeared in 364 minutes of La Liga football this season and requires greater opportunities to progress. A move to Aston Villa could provide the platform he needs to fulfil his potential while Real Madrid protect their interests through contractual safeguards.