Everton, Newcastle United, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Orri Oskarsson

Everton, Newcastle United, and Tottenham are all keen on acquiring the services of Real Sociedad attacker Orri Oskarsson.

Everton, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are among five Premier League clubs monitoring Real Sociedad striker Orri Oskarsson ahead of a potential move in January.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Iceland international has attracted growing interest following his performances in Spain, with Sunderland and Brentford also keeping tabs on his progress.

Everton are particularly attentive as David Moyes looks to address a critical shortage at centre-forward. The Toffees are short of recognised attacking options after a disappointing summer transfer window. Beto was sold to Fiorentina without a replacement arriving, leaving Thierno Barry as the club’s only specialist striker.

The Merseyside club came close to signing Folarin Balogun from AS Monaco before the deal collapsed, while a late attempt to recruit Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee also proved unsuccessful. Against this backdrop, Oskarsson has emerged as a potential solution.

He joined Real Sociedad from FC Copenhagen in 2024 and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, scoring nine goals in La Liga and helping the Spanish club win the Copa del Rey. The 6ft 1in forward has continued to make progress this term, recording four goals across 11 appearances and accumulating 599 minutes.

The youngster has also impressed at international level, scoring five times in six appearances for Iceland this year. His combination of physical presence, technical ability and finishing has made him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking a reliable centre-forward. Oskarsson has scored 21 goals in 73 appearances for Sociedad, underlining his growing importance since arriving in Spain.

Newcastle United and Tottenham to compete with Everton

However, Everton face competition from several domestic rivals. Newcastle, reportedly keen to add quality to their attack despite bringing Matias Fernandez-Pardo into their ranks during the summer, view Oskarsson as a potential option to strengthen their attacking depth in the final third.

Tottenham are also assessing their centre-forward options, understood to want additional competition for Dominic Solanke; they are seeking a more traditional striker to complement their existing attacking choices. Oskarsson’s physical profile and goal-scoring record could appeal.

Sunderland and Brentford are also monitoring the Icelandic international, creating a potentially competitive race for his signature when the January window opens. For Everton, the need is particularly pressing; Moyes cannot afford to enter the second half of the season with limited cover at centre-forward.

Whether Real Sociedad would sanction his departure midway through the campaign remains unclear, but the growing Premier League interest could make the 22-year-old one of the names to follow in January.