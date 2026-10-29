Bayern Munich line up €80 million bid to beat Arsenal, Chelsea to Fermin Lopez

Bayern Munich are preparing an €80 million offer to test Barcelona’s resolve over Fermin Lopez, who faces competition from Premier League clubs.

As reported by Fichajes, Fermin Lopez is emerging as a key target for Bayern Munich, which is ready to fork out €80 million in the January transfer window. Should there be acceptance at Barcelona to sell the midfielder, several Premier League teams, including Arsenal and Chelsea, are also thought to be in the mix.

Lopez has been one of the sensations to emerge from the La Masia academy and, as things stand, has cemented his place in Hansi Flick’s side. This season alone, he has contributed five goals and four assists in 12 games across all competitions, although Barcelona are slightly worried about his application in big games, either in La Liga or the Champions League.

The young Spanish playmaker’s dynamic style and ability to consistently get on the scoresheet or provide assists make him a strong fit for Bayern’s attacking system under Flick.

The Bundesliga champions are expected to keep monitoring his performances moving forward, while they remain linked to other names such as Johan Manzambi of Aston Villa as per reports, as well as their well-publicised interest in Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz.

Bayern Munich set to face Premier League competition

The ultimate decision in the Lopez chase will be Barcelona’s, as well as the player’s, with the Spaniard tied to the club until 2031. While Flick feels Lopez is very important to his plans, bringing in big money from his sale would allow the Catalan giants plenty of financial flexibility in the market to achieve their transfer targets.

Barcelona, however, will likely demand substantially more than €80 million, given his young age and his contract running until 2031. Should Bayern feel the player could be acquired in the next window, they may not be alone in the race, as Arsenal and Chelsea are keen.

The latter are also reportedly chasing Lopez and are well-positioned to match or exceed Bayern Munich’s €80 million bid, given Xabi Alonso is still finding the right mix for his attacking setup, with the midfielder potentially a key addition to his system.

Arsenal are interested in adding another attacking midfielder, based on reported links with Bayern’s Lennart Karl, among others. They may also target Lopez as an attacking midfield option, with Arteta keen to strengthen depth in that area amid Eberechi Eze’s struggles. The Gunners also have the financial might to compete with Chelsea or Bayern, making them credible contenders should Lopez become available.