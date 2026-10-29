Chelsea keen on Fermin Lopez, PSG ready to pay €80 million.

Barcelona could soon face an important decision over one of their most intriguing young players, with interest growing from two European heavyweights.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are both closely monitoring Fermin Lopez, according to information reported by Caught Offside, with the Spanish midfielder’s situation attracting increasing attention ahead of the next transfer window.

Barcelona would ideally prefer to retain the 23-year-old, who remains part of Hansi Flick’s plans. However, the club’s financial situation means significant offers for key players cannot simply be dismissed, particularly if they arrive at a level that could help ease pressure on Barcelona’s finances.

A source with links to the agents’ industry claims PSG are preparing an offer worth around €80 million, while Chelsea are also considering a substantial proposal. The developments could put Barcelona in a difficult position. Fermin has previously rejected interest from the Blues, including a significant approach from them in the summer of 2025, but the circumstances around his future may now be changing.

Chelsea see opportunity as competition grows

Chelsea’s interest is particularly intriguing because the club have already made their admiration for Fermin clear. Their previous approach demonstrated a willingness to invest heavily in the midfielder, and they have remained attentive to developments at Camp Nou.

The appeal is understandable as Fermin offers the ability to operate between midfield and attack, arriving late into the box while also contributing creatively in advanced areas. His energy and willingness to make forward runs could suit Chelsea’s desire for midfielders capable of influencing games beyond their traditional passing responsibilities.

The biggest question is playing time. Barcelona have considerable competition for attacking midfield positions, and that could become an important factor if Chelsea return with a concrete proposal.

PSG’s interest provides another complication as the French champions can offer Fermin a prominent role while also competing at the highest level in Europe, potentially giving the Spain international another reason to consider his options if Barcelona’s stance changes.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also checked on his situation in recent months, although Chelsea and PSG currently appear to have the most concrete interest. For now, there is no indication that Fermin has formally requested a transfer. His future could instead depend on whether Barcelona decide that a major financial offer is simply too good to reject.

Chelsea should see Fermin as more than a signing

Chelsea’s interest makes sense if they are looking for a midfielder who can add goals and movement rather than simply control possession. Fermin’s ability to arrive in dangerous areas gives him a different profile from a conventional playmaker. But the crucial issue would be how Chelsea use him.

Signing another talented attacker without establishing a clear pathway into the starting XI would risk creating the same uncertainty that could eventually push Fermin to consider leaving Barcelona.

An €80 million-plus investment would therefore need to come with a sporting plan, not simply the appeal of adding another highly rated young name. If Chelsea can offer him a defined role and consistent minutes, they could have a genuine opportunity. If not, PSG’s ability to offer a prominent role may make the decision considerably harder.