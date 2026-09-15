Chelsea retain Fermin Lopez interest, prepare big-money bid

Chelsea will attempt to sign 23-year-old Spanish international Fermin Lopez from La Liga champions Barcelona next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Fermin Lopez is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in one of the next two transfer windows, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Barcelona whizkid.

Per Fichajes, Chelsea will have no qualms about breaking the bank to sign Lopez next year, as they could offer “up to €180 million” to secure his services. Additionally, the West Londoners have already submitted an initial offer worth €120 million to Barcelona, though it remains unclear if the Blaugrana will entertain any bids to part ways with the Spaniard.

The rise and rise of Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez has become a household name since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona nearly three years ago. Born in El Campillo, the youngster began his youth career in his hometown before joining Recreativo de Huelva. However, the 23-year-old graduated from Barcelona’s famed La Masia division, and he has made considerable progress under Hansi Flick.

The Spanish international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. The homegrown prospect has been hot off the blocks this term, having contributed 4 goals and 2 assists in six outings thus far. Meanwhile, Lopez’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

London calling?

Fermin Lopez has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is surprising, as Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have forged a world-class attacking partnership behind Joao Pedro in the first month of the 2026/27 season. Additionally, Estevao Willian is waiting in the wings to perform in the same positions that Palmer and Rogers currently occupy.

With Fermin Lopez doing his best work as an attacking midfielder, joining an already crowded attack will not be sensible. Even if the Spaniard is a world-class performer, he will not be guaranteed regular game time if he moves to Chelsea unless he essays a deeper role alongside Moises Caicedo.

So, while Chelsea are mulling over a record-breaking bid worth €180 million to sign Lopez, the figures appear to be unrealistic. Additionally, Barcelona recently handed the Spanish playmaker a new contract, and a move away from Camp Nou is unlikely to materialise.