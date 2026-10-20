Bayern Munich lining up €100 million move for Johan Manzambi

Bayern Munich are preparing a €100 million offer as they look to beat Barcelona to the signature of Aston Villa attacking sensation Johan Manzambi.

Bayern Munich are preparing a €100 million offer for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi as they consider potential replacements for Michael Olise amid uncertainty over the Frenchman’s long-term future at the Allianz Arena.

According to Fichajes, the German champions have renewed their interest in the Swiss international after failing to secure his signature during his previous spell at Freiburg. However, Bayern could face competition from Barcelona, who are also monitoring Manzambi’s progress in the Premier League.

Manzambi joined Aston Villa from Freiburg in July 2026 for a fee slightly below £60 million (€72m). He has made an immediate impression in England, registering three goals and three assists across his first six appearances.

His ability to operate as an attacking midfielder or on either flank has reportedly strengthened Bayern’s interest, with the club’s recruitment team impressed by his performances. The Swiss international has already earned 20 caps for his country, scoring seven goals at international level.

Bayern and Barcelona to battle for Manzambi’s signature

Although the Bavarian club already possess several attacking options, uncertainty surrounding Olise’s future has encouraged them to consider possible alternatives ahead of next summer.

A €100 million investment would represent a significant commitment, but Bayern believe it could help them overcome Aston Villa’s expected demands. Manzambi remains under contract at Villa Park until June 2031, leaving the Premier League club in a strong negotiating position.

Barcelona are also interested and have been sending scouts to watch Premier League matches as they assess his suitability for their squad. The Catalan giants are keen to strengthen their attacking options. However, their financial situation and need to raise funds through player sales could complicate any attempt to compete with Bayern’s proposed offer.

Bayern, meanwhile, appear prepared to commit significant resources if they decide the Swiss midfielder is the right option to reinforce their attack. The German club’s scouts are expected to continue monitoring Manzambi’s performances during the final months of 2026 before deciding whether to advance their interest.

For Aston Villa, losing Manzambi after his encouraging start would be a significant setback. The club have little reason to sanction his departure unless an exceptional offer arrives. Bayern’s reported €100 million plan could therefore set up a major transfer battle with Barcelona next summer, particularly if Olise’s future at the Allianz Arena remains unresolved.