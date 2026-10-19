Barcelona rival Liverpool in Johan Manzambi race, player commmitted to Aston Villa

Barcelona are among the admirers of Johan Manzambi amid growing interest in the Aston Villa star, with Liverpool also keeping a close eye on the Swiss midfielder.

Johan Manzambi is committed to Aston Villa for the time being, according to a report by TEAMtalk, despite growing interest from Barcelona and Liverpool in the Swiss midfielder. The 21-year-old has made a blistering start since his club-record summer move from SC Freiburg and remains focused on establishing himself at Villa Park rather than pursuing a move away.

Barcelona are among the admirers of Manzambi, while Liverpool are reportedly monitoring his performances ahead of future transfer windows. Aston Villa are not expected to entertain offers at this stage, particularly after the Swiss star’s blistering start at Villa Park following his club-record signing from SC Freiburg.

The transfer is believed to have been worth around £60 million, and so far, Manzambi has justified the investment. Unai Emery’s side had to hijack the deal from under Newcastle United’s noses, with Manzambi’s performances for Switzerland at the World Cup likely influencing the decision. The midfielder had reportedly agreed personal terms with Newcastle, but ultimately chose Villa as his destination.

Since joining Villa, Manzambi has scored or assisted in every game he has started, including a goal and an assist in the 6-0 thrashing of Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League last weekend. On Saturday, he scored the only goal away to Newcastle United, demonstrating what the Magpies missed out on after Aston Villa hijacked the move.

Barcelona rival Liverpool in Manzambi pursuit

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Manzambi ahead of future transfer windows, particularly as they may soon need to reassess Florian Wirtz if the German midfielder continues to underperform expectations.

Bayern Munich remain linked with Wirtz, according to reports, and if Liverpool decide to move on from the underperforming talent, Manzambi could emerge as a potential replacement. The fee Villa could demand would be a major factor in any potential deal, as it could be high enough to discourage some suitors.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in exploring a future move for the Aston Villa star. The Catalan club are known for pursuing high-performing young players, and Manzambi certainly fits that profile. His positional versatility aligns with Barcelona’s profile for dynamic, adaptable midfielders, while he could represent a long-term replacement for Dani Olmo in the future.

The financial aspect of any potential deal will be crucial to a move away from Birmingham. However, Manzambi is prioritising a sustained period of regular football at the highest level with Aston Villa, which represents an ideal foundation for establishing his career at elite level.