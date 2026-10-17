Liverpool ponder Johan Manzambi move amid Aston Villa exploits

Liverpool will look to sign 21-year-old Swiss international Johan Manzambi from Aston Villa next year.

As reported by Fichajes, Johan Manzambi’s form has “impressed Andoni Iraola and his coaching staff” and compelled Liverpool to consider a move. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Aston Villa mainstay.

Per Fichajes, Liverpool’s decision-makers have “declared their intention to monitor Manzambi’s progress throughout the season with a view to swooping for him” after the 2026/27 season ends. The Merseyside outfit view the youngster as a potential replacement for Alexis Mac Allister.

The meteoric rise of Johan Manzambi

Johan Manzambi has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa from SC Freiburg in a deal worth £59.5 million this past summer. The 21-year-old arrived at Villa Park after his career breakthrough in the 2025/26 season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

The Swiss international carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing an integral role in his team’s run to the quarter-finals, where Switzerland lost to Argentina. After being one of the best young players at the World Cup (three goals and two assists), he joined Aston Villa, initially missing out due to his recovery from a knee injury. However, he has made up for lost time, contributing 2 goals and 3 assists in only 284 minutes of game time in 5 outings.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Liverpool’s interest in Johan Manzambi is understandable. The Swiss international’s productivity (five goal contributions in five games so far at Aston Villa) and Liverpool’s midfield pressures create a compelling case for a move. Alexis Mac Allister faces an uncertain future at Anfield after Liverpool decided to shelve contract talks with his entourage.

Meanwhile, while Florian Wirtz has struggled to establish himself in the number 10 position since joining from Bayer Leverkusen. With Bayern Munich hoping to sign Wirtz next year, Manzambi could assume the first-choice role, though his value addition will be on a different scale.

The Swiss international (5 goal contributions in 5 games so far) has proven more productive than Wirtz, who has managed 2 assists in 8 outings. Manzambi possesses the vision and eye for a goal to immediately become an asset for Liverpool. However, Aston Villa have historically been reluctant sellers, and a move across the Premier League may only materialise if Manzambi seeks an exit.