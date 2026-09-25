Liverpool shelve contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have decided to put contract renewal talks with Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister on hold.

Liverpool have shelved contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister, leaving the 27-year-old midfielder disappointed despite his growing importance under head coach Andoni Iraola.

According to a report by Football Insider, Mac Allister is unhappy with the way Liverpool have handled his situation, particularly after seeing midfield teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch agree new contracts earlier this year.

The Argentine’s current deal runs until 2028, meaning Liverpool do not face an immediate threat of losing him and are therefore not treating a renewal as a priority. Mac Allister has nevertheless continued to strengthen his position within Iraola’s team. The 27-year-old has started three of Liverpool’s first five Premier League matches this season and has produced impressive performances after working his way back into the starting XI.

Mac Allister remains an integral part of Iraola’s plans

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has made seven appearances across competitions this term, accumulating 467 minutes and contributing to three goals. That form underlines the contrast between Mac Allister’s situation on the pitch and the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for £35 million, and he has since established himself as an integral member of the squad, making 157 appearances and contributing to 42 goals.

Although the player operates most comfortably as a central midfielder, he has adapted to a holding role when needed, and his versatility has made him a valuable tactical option for Iraola. However, Mac Allister has become increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress over a new agreement.

The situation has been a source of speculation for much of the past year. Reports in April suggested Liverpool could consider selling the midfielder, although there was little movement during the summer transfer window. The absence of contract talks means the possibility of a future departure cannot be completely dismissed amid his links with PSG.

Liverpool’s decision is also notable given the renewals handed to Szoboszlai and Gravenberch. Mac Allister reportedly feels he deserves similar recognition after playing such an important role since arriving from Brighton. For now, though, Mac Allister will focus on his performances on the pitch, the one area where his position remains secure.