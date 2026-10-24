Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United on alert over Lennart Karl move

A host of Premier League sides are alert to the situation of Bayern Munich teenager Lennart Karl, amid his limited role and off-field issues.

According to TEAMtalk, Karl is attracting attention from several top clubs, particularly in the Premier League. Amid suggestions of the teenager’s unhappiness with his role this season and some off-field concerns, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the possibility of his availability in future transfer windows.

Karl enjoyed a breakthrough season with Bayern Munich last term, becoming a key part of Vincent Kompany’s plans. The teenager repaid the manager’s faith with nine goals and eight assists across all competitions, leading to expectations that he could play an even greater role in the new campaign.

However, of the six league matches this season, Karl has managed only two starts, raising concerns about his position under Kompany. Bayern worked on a new contract earlier in the year and subsequently agreed fresh terms, extending his stay until 2029 and securing a player widely regarded as one of the most sought-after teenagers in Europe.

Amid concerns over his playing time, comments from Bayern legend Uli Hoeness have also suggested that there are off-field issues involving the 18-year-old Bundesliga prodigy.

Hoeness said, “I intend to have a serious conversation with him. He is far from being a superstar.

“Young players need to have humility. The comparisons with [Michael] Olise are clearly not doing him any good. There is still a huge difference between the two.”

Premier League clubs on alert

The developments surrounding Karl have led to fresh speculation about his future, with the report strongly suggesting that there could be movement in 2027. The story does not explicitly state the possibility of a January departure, although the situation could become clearer as the season progresses.

Arsenal are among the clubs keen on the teenager, as Mikel Arteta continues to monitor the market for players who could improve his squad. Karl’s ability to play in different attacking roles makes him an archetypal player for the Spaniard, and the Gunners would be in the mix should Bayern decide to sell.

Liverpool are also interested in Karl and are currently considering the future of Florian Wirtz. While the 18-year-old can operate in various attacking positions, he is predominantly viewed as a central attacking midfielder in the long term.

The same applies to Manchester United, who are searching for a long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese star’s future currently uncertain. Overall, if Bayern decide to sell, they would have plenty of suitors lining up moves for Karl, although they would ideally want him to remain part of the team for the long term.