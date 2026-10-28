Morgan Gibbs-White considering Nottingham Forest future

Morgan Gibbs-White is considering parting ways with Nottingham Forest next year if the Midlands club’s struggles continue.

According to an update from Mick Brown on Football Insider, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Morgan Gibbs-White. The two Premier League giants are eager to reinforce their offensive units by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have their sights set on the Nottingham Forest skipper.

Mick Brown said, “Gibbs-White is a top player who will want to be playing at the highest level possible. He’s played in Europe, he’s played for England, and he will be determiend to continue playing at the top level for club and country, and I’m not sure he’ll do that at Forest. There will be concerns especially if they continue the way they’ve started the season, because they were in a relegation battle last year and if this form continues that could be the case again.”

“Obiviously he is committed to Nottingham Forest, he’s an important player there and a key part of their plans, but it might not be so easy to keep hold of him. If Forest stay down the bottom end of the Premier League, I expect he will be looking at which clubs could come in for him, whether that’s in England or in Europe.”

Morgan Gibbs-White and his rise as a Premier League star

Morgan Gibbs-White has established himself as one of the best playmakers in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022. The 26-year-old has been instrumental in the Tricky Trees’ fortunes in the last three years, and he was also one of the standout performers in a troubling 2025/26 campaign for the club, which witnessed three managerial sackings.

The English international contributed to 25 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions by finding the back of the net 18 times and providing seven assists. He has been impressive at the onset of the 2026/27 season, scoring once and providing two assists in seven Premier League games. Meanwhile, Gibbs-White’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Morgan Gibbs-White has been on Chelsea’s wishlist since the summer. The continued interest is logical given Xabi Alonso’s preference for a 3-4-2-1 formation. While Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer are the first-choice starters in the two attacking positions behind the striker, Gibbs-White, as a productive playmaker, can provide cover and depth, particularly if Chelsea secure European football next season.

As for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after his recent comments against Michael Carrick’s tactics. Reports have suggested that the Red Devils are mulling over selling their skipper, and they will require a long-term creative replacement if they do so. Gibbs-White has displayed the creativity (7 big chances created and 2.9 key passes per game this term) to fill that void.

However, recent reports have indicated that Nottingham Forest will attempt to tie the English international to a new contract. His appetite to play at the highest level in Europe may ultimately prove decisive in his future.