Lecce prepared to sell Tiago Gabriel in January amid Everton links

Serie A club US Lecce are ready to entertain bids to part ways with 21-year-old Portuguese youth international Tiago Gabriel in January.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tiago Gabriel is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old US Lecce defender.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, Everton will face stiff competition from “elsewhere” in the coming weeks, as Gabriel is also a target for Crystal Palace. The report adds that US Lecce will sell the youngster to the “highest bidder” in the January transfer window.

Tiago Gabriel and his career so far

Tiago Gabriel has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Serie A since joining US Lecce from Estrela Amadora in January 2025. The 21-year-old spent his formative years in Portugal, passing through the academies at Sporting CP and Vitoria Setubal before graduating from the youth division at Estrela Amadora. However, he has risen in prominence during his stint in Italy.

Gabriel has made nearly 50 appearances thus far for US Lecce while chipping in with four goals and one assist. The Portuguese defender’s involvement has steadily increased over the past 21 months, and he has accumulated over 500 minutes of game time in eight outings this season. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Tiago Gabriel makes sense. Axel Disasi is currently on loan at Selhurst Park and may not complete a permanent move next year. Additionally, Honest Ahanor will join Chelsea next year, while Jaydee Canvot has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, with a departure likely. Gabriel is thus a viable target; his 1.96m frame and physical profile suit Premier League demands, particularly in a back three.

As for Everton, uncertainties over Jarrad Branthwaite’s long-term future are mounting amid his links with Liverpool and Manchester United. So, Everton must pursue an alternative, making Gabriel a credible option due to his ability on the ball (94% passing rate), reading of the game (2.3 recoveries per Serie A game this season), and imposing figure.

With Lecce ready to sell the young Portuguese defender to the “highest bidder” in January, a move is now contingent on how the battle between Crystal Palace and Everton evolves after initial talks.