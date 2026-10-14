Jaydee Canvot increasingly enticed by PSG interest

Jaydee Canvot would be open to a move to Paris Saint-Germain if they decide to step up their interest in the Crystal Palace defender.

As per Football Insider, Canvot is understood to be flattered by the interest and would consider a return to France if the opportunity presents itself. However, Crystal Palace remain hopeful of keeping their defensive star for the foreseeable future..

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising young centre-backs since arriving at Selhurst Park, and his performances have attracted the attention of PSG.

The Eagles have the youngster under contract until 2029 and are under no financial pressure to sell, putting them in a strong negotiating position should PSG make a formal approach. Canvot signed from French side Toulouse in 2025 for €23 million.

Canvot emerges as a key PSG target

Canvot enjoyed an impressive first season in England, making 36 appearances across all competitions and playing an important role in Palace’s run to Conference League glory. His rapid development has continued into the new campaign. The former Toulouse defender has started five of Palace’s opening six league matches and has become an increasingly important part of Pierre Sage’s plans.

That progression has inevitably attracted interest from elsewhere, with PSG particularly impressed by the defender’s potential. For Canvot, a move to Paris would represent a significant opportunity.

PSG have established themselves as one of Europe’s leading clubs, while a return to his homeland could also appeal to the France youth international. Palace, however, have little reason to actively encourage his departure and Canvot remains central to Sage’s plans and has already demonstrated that he can handle the demands of English football.

Crystal Palace facing a difficult decision

The situation could become more complicated if PSG turn their admiration into a formal offer. Canvot’s contract gives Palace considerable protection, but the player’s willingness to consider the move could become an important factor. At just 20, he still has considerable room for development, and PSG may view him as an investment for both the present and future.

Palace’s improved form could also help their cause. Sage came under pressure during the early weeks of his tenure, but one defeat in six matches has eased some of the uncertainty surrounding the manager. Canvot has been an important contributor during that upturn and will be expected to remain a key figure as Palace attempt to build momentum.

This is a fascinating situation because Palace have done almost everything right with Canvot. They brought him in, gave him responsibility, and allowed him to develop without placing unrealistic expectations on his shoulders and now PSG are effectively testing the reward for that work.

From the Frenchman’s perspective, it is difficult to blame Canvot for being tempted. PSG offer Champions League football, domestic trophies and the chance to return to France while joining one of Europe’s elite clubs. For a 20-year-old defender, that opportunity could be extremely difficult to ignore.

But Palace should not feel compelled to sell simply because a major club comes calling. His contract until 2029 gives them leverage, while his importance to Sage’s team continues to grow. The question is therefore less about whether Canvot wants PSG and more about how much the French champions are prepared to pay.

If PSG make a serious offer, Palace will have a difficult decision to make. Keeping Canvot could strengthen their ambitions, but turning down a substantial fee for a player who is already attracting elite European interest carries its own risk.