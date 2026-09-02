PSG could return with January bid for Jaydee Canvot

PSG could potentially return for Jaydee Canvot in the January transfer window amid reports of an enquiry during the recent summer transfer window.

PSG are reported to be considering a move for Crystal Palace defender Jaydee Canvot in January, as per French transfer analyst Santi Aouna, after a summer enquiry. The Parisians made a late enquiry about Canvot during summer but did not pursue a move at that stage and are now expected to return for the defender ahead of the January window.

PSG’s transfer window focused on attacking arrivals, while their strength in defence and midfield meant few additions were required elsewhere. However, their defensive depth suggests they are planning for European competition and view Canvot as a prospect to strengthen that area in the medium term.

PSG spent heavily on Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth last summer, and the move has worked out very well. Tottenham and Liverpool were reportedly linked with the Ukrainian defender during the summer, but there was never any real chance that he would leave PSG.

PSG enquired for Jaydee Canvot

PSG reportedly made a late enquiry for Canvot, but they were not expected to make the signing in the recent window. However, the Parisians are now expected to return with an interest in the January market, which could make things tricky for the South London club.

Since the departure of Marc Guehi, Canvot has become a mainstay in Crytal Palace’s backline. Following Maxence Lacroix’s departure during the summer, he has become an even more important part of the team.

Canvot’s increased importance following Guehi’s exit means Crystal Palace will demand a premium fee and resist a mid-season sale, likely pushing any PSG deal beyond January. The Eagles, who signed Jaydee from Toulouse in a €23 million deal in 2025, will demand a significant fee to part ways with him, particularly given his long-term contract with the club.

Crystal Palace had a busy end to the window

Palace managed to keep hold of a key player in Canvot, but they also made several important additions during the final stages of the transfer window. Quentin Timber joined the club from Marseille, while the South London outfit also acquired exciting winger Dario Osorio from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland on a loan-to-buy deal.

They also found a way to sign Honest Ahanor on loan from Atalanta, despite an agreement for the player to join Chelsea in 2027. Overall, Palace had a busy end to the window, in addition to the transfers they completed before deadline day. Pierre Sage now has a relatively strong squad with which to approach and compete in the new season.