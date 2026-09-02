Dario Osorio set to join Crystal Palace as loan-to-buy deal agreed

FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace in a deadline-day season-long loan move.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Crystal Palace and FC Midtjylland have reached an agreement over an initial season-long loan deal for Dario Osorio. The Eagles have been eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have zeroed in on the 22-year-old winger as their top target.

Per Ben Jacobs, Crystal Palace will pay a loan fee of €2 million to sign the South American attacking prospect, with the purchase obligation clause in the agreement being worth €26 million plus €4 million in add-ons. The report reveals that “only final details remain” before the move is official.

Who is Dario Osorio?

Dario Osorio is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Chilean football has experienced a downturn in fortunes after years of consistent performances in World Cups and Copa Americas. With the previous generation ageing, the 22-year-old has emerged as the great hope for the future of Chilean football, particularly in the wake of failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 22-year-old spent his formative years in Chile and passed through the academies at Universidad de Chile before joining Midtjylland in August 2023. The Chilean international has made 121 appearances for the Danish club thus far while chipping in with 25 goals and 18 assists. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with an adventure in the Premier League on the cards.

London calling

Dario Osorio has been on Crystal Palace’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest has been understandable, as the Eagles have been worried about Ismaila Sarr’s long-term future amid his relentless links with Liverpool. While recent reports suggest the talks between Liverpool and Palace have collapsed, Pierre Sage still needs more quality in the final third.

While the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have looked promising in both Premier League outings thus far, they have scored only one goal. With Sage seeking more producitivity to supplement the quality of Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta, among others, Osorio emerged as a viable target.

With Crystal Palace now securing an agreement over a loan-to-buy deal, the completion of the move is contingent on the finalisation of the minor details. Meanwhile, FC Midtjylland will retain a sell-on clause after completing the record sale in Danish football next summer.