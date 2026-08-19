Tottenham ponder Illia Zabarnyi move as Liverpool interest cools

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a late move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Illia Zabarnyi as they look to strengthen their backline following Cristian Romero’s departure.

The 23-year-old Ukraine international could still leave PSG before the transfer window closes after struggling to establish himself as a guaranteed starter in Paris. A report by Terrikon indicates Tottenham have now added Zabarnyi to their list of defensive options, although discussions have not yet progressed to formal club-to-club negotiations.

A season-long loan is currently viewed as the most realistic structure should Spurs decide to advance their interest.

Liverpool interest cools

Liverpool had previously been strongly linked with Zabarnyi, particularly because of his successful spell under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. However, the Reds’ defensive situation has changed significantly.

Liverpool already have Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni, and Joe Gomez competing for central defensive roles, leaving little room for another expensive addition. Zabarnyi is also believed to want regular first-team football rather than joining another club where minutes could be limited.

As a result, per TEAMtalk, Liverpool’s interest has cooled and the defender is no longer considered a priority following Araujo’s arrival from Barcelona. Chelsea have also been mentioned as potential suitors, but the Blues are currently less active in the centre-back market after completing the signing of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

Tottenham could offer a clearer pathway

Romero’s departure has created an obvious vacancy in Roberto De Zerbi’s defensive department, making Tottenham a more realistic destination. Spurs have assessed Zabarnyi’s situation but have yet to make a serious approach.

The financial side could prove complicated. PSG paid around £57 million to sign the defender from Bournemouth last summer and would naturally want to protect that investment.A permanent transfer could therefore be difficult, increasing the possibility of an initial loan if negotiations begin.

Zabarnyi featured regularly in Ligue 1 last season but found Champions League opportunities harder to secure, contributing to uncertainty over his long-term role in Paris. Tottenham may actually offer Zabarnyi the clearest route back to regular Premier League football. Liverpool’s squad is already crowded and Chelsea have strengthened elsewhere, while Romero’s exit leaves Spurs with an obvious defensive need.

The biggest obstacle is PSG’s investment. A permanent deal worth £57 million would be expensive, but a loan could suit everyone. If Tottenham decide Zabarnyi is their preferred Romero replacement, this is a transfer that could gather pace quickly before the deadline.