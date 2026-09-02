Quinten Timber closing in on joining Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal to sign Marseille midfielder Quinten Timber, with confidence growing that the Premier League club can complete the transfer before the deadline.

According to Fabrice Hawkins via X, Crystal Palace are optimistic about finalising an agreement for the 25-year-old, with negotiations between the two clubs progressing after talks were reopened.

The Eagles have identified Timber as a key midfield target as they continue strengthening their squad ahead of the new season, with the Dutch international emerging as an attractive option due to his versatility, physicality and experience at the highest level.

Marseille open the door for Quinten Timber’s departure

Marseille had initially been reluctant to lose Timber after signing him from Feyenoord earlier this year, but the Ligue 1 side are now understood to be more open to a potential sale.

According to reports from L’Equipe via Yahoo, OM believe their midfield depth is sufficient and are considering departures as they look to generate funds while managing financial restrictions imposed by France’s National Directorate for Financial Control (DNCG).

Negotiations are reportedly taking place over a deal worth more than €18 million, with Palace working to reach an agreement for the midfielder. Timber joined Marseille from Feyenoord for around €4.5 million and has since made 17 appearances for the French club. His performances have also helped maintain his status as a regular Netherlands international, having earned 13 caps and scored once for his country.

Crystal Palace continue their midfield rebuild

The potential arrival of Timber would represent another significant addition for Crystal Palace as they look to improve the quality and depth of their midfield options. The 25-year-old is capable of operating in multiple midfield roles and brings a combination of defensive strength, technical ability and European experience.

The Eagles are also continuing discussions over other attacking targets, including Lyon winger Malick Fofana, as they aim to strengthen several areas of the squad before the transfer window closes. Timber’s contract at Marseille runs until 2030, meaning the French club are under no immediate pressure to sell.

However, their financial situation and Palace’s willingness to meet their valuation have created optimism that a deal can now be completed. Quinten Timber would represent a smart piece of business for Crystal Palace. At 25, he is entering his prime years and already has experience in demanding European competitions.

The Dutchman’s ability to contribute both defensively and in possession fits the modern Premier League midfield profile, and Palace could be adding a player capable of making an immediate impact rather than one requiring a long adaptation period.