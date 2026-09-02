Crystal Palace call off Kaishu Sano move after rejected approach, pursuing Quinten Timber

Crystal Palace are no longer keen on Kaishu Sano; the Eagles have instead decided to go after Marseille midfielder Quinten Timber.

Crystal Palace are pursuing Marseille midfielder Quinten Timber after deciding against meeting FSV Mainz’s valuation for Kaishu Sano, according to Sami Mokbel on BBC Sport.

The Eagles made an initial approach for Sano and indicated they would be ready to pay around £25 million for the Japanese international; however, that figure falls well below the Bundesliga club’s asking price, which the report does not specify.

Why do the Eagles want a new midfielder?

The Eagles are considering Timber as an ideal alternative, as they look to strengthen an area of concern. Jefferson Lerma is heading towards the final phase of his career; Cheick Doucoure is injury-prone, and Adam Wharton, while not for sale, has already attracted Manchester City interest, prompting Crystal Palace to build midfield depth.

Given Manchester City’s demonstrated interest and expectation of future bids, the South London outfit to ensure they have sufficient quality in midfield for the long run. Timber could now provide an attractive alternative.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international only joined Marseille from Feyenoord earlier this year, having established himself as one of the Eredivisie’s most reliable midfielders during his time in Rotterdam.

Timber’s stay at Marseille could end sooner than expected

However, Timber’s Marseille spell has been disrupted by financial constraints after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League. Timber is reportedly among the players who could be moved on to help the club balance its books.

The Dutchman has made 17 appearances for Marseille so far. Despite his relatively short spell at the club, his reputation remains strong, and Palace are among the clubs monitoring his situation.

For Crystal Palace, Timber would add depth and European experience to Pierre Sage’s midfield. His ability to operate in any role centrally and contribute in multiple phases of the game would strengthen the squad.

The South London club have already demonstrated their ambition by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, and strengthening their midfield could help them maintain that momentum.

Timber’s immediate availability and Marseille’s need to balance the books before the deadline mean Palace do have a chance, but they will need to move quickly to complete the signing.