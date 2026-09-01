Crystal Palace eyeing eleventh-hour move for Kaishu Sano

Crystal Palace will look to sign 25-year-old Japanese international Kaishu Sano from Bundesliga club FSV Mainz in a deadline-day deal.

According to a report by Sami Mokbel on BBC Sport, Crystal Palace and FSV Mainz are in talks over a possible deal for Kaishu Sano. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old FSV Mainz star.

Per Sami Mokbel, talks between Crystal Palace and Mainz have begun, with the report adding that the the player may away from the Bundesliga club in a deal worth £30 million ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Kaishu Sano and his career so far

Kaishu Sano has been one of the torchbearers of Japanese football in the last few years. The 25-year-old spent his formative years in his homeland and began his professional career there before moving to Germany in July 2024 by joining FSV Mainz from Kashima Antlers.

The player has been a regular for Mainz in the last two seasons, making 86 appearances for the Bundesliga club thus far while chipping in with two goals and five assists. Sano has also been a regular for Japan, featuring 16 times while scoring once, with that solitary goal coming in the 2026 FIFA World Cup clash with Brazil.

What next?

Kaishu Sano’s exploits for his club and country have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Recent reports have linked him with Arsenal and Liverpool, among other bigwigs. However, those clubs are no longer interested, with Crystal Palace now emerging as a prospective suitors.

Crystal Palace’s pursuit makes sense given Jefferson Lerma’s advancing age and Cheick Doucoure’s injury troubles throughout his stint with the South London club. Additionally, Adam Wharton’s long-term future beyond the ongoing campaign is uncertain, even though the Eagles have asserted that they will not cash in on him after rejecting an enquiry by Manchester City.

So, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners need a long-term midfield solution, with Sano emerging as a viable target. With Crystal Palace holding initial talks to sign the Japanese international from Mainz, a deal worth £30 million appears to be on the cards.