Liverpool, Arsenal ready to ramp up efforts to sign Kaishu Sano

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly ready to intensify their pursuit of Kaishu Sano, the 25-year-old Japanese midfielder at Mainz, following an impressive World Cup display.

The World Cup has become a scouting ground for top teams, and Sano caught the attention of both clubs, per Fussballdaten. Both clubs are pursuing Sano as a shared target, with Liverpool and Arsenal actively seeking midfield reinforcements in the transfer market.

Liverpool and Arsenal are still actively searching for a new midfielder on the market, with many names linked to both clubs. Now, it appears they are pursuing a common target in Kaishu Sano, the 25-year-old Japanese international who plays for Mainz in Germany.

Sano is recognised as a balanced midfielder who would suit a team that wants to keep the ball moving through midfield. The Japanese star is known for elite scanning, spatial control, and line-breaking passes, and is also recognised for his ball-winning ability, which often helps teams transition quickly after turnovers.

At 25, Sano would be ready for a bigger challenge. Mainz are adamant about securing a strong fee, with reports stating they will demand at least €40 million in fixed fees, while the overall operation could reach €60 million. Reports state that Liverpool are already trying to contact his representatives to understand contract details and other matters. The Merseysiders are keen to land a new midfielder.

Liverpool is looking at multiple options

Liverpool are also interested in fellow midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, as well as Sweden international and Brighton star Yasin Ayari, according to various reports. New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola would also be interested in Bournemouth star Alex Scott, but the Cherries are ready to offer him a new deal in an attempt to keep hold of the midfielder.

Arsenal are in a similar position regarding midfield recruitment, although they are looking at some expensive, experienced options, including Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports. The Gunners are determined to find the right player, and in that regard, Sano could fit into their plans, although he is not their first-choice target.