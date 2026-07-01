Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United vying for Kaishu Sano

Kaishu Sano is attracting widespread interest after an impressive season for Mainz and a breakout World Cup campaign with Japan

Sano has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe following an outstanding campaign for Mainz and a series of eye-catching displays for Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to Nikkan Sports via Buli News, the Premier League trio of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all monitoring the 25-year-old as they assess midfield reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Sano enhanced his growing reputation by scoring against Brazil in Japan’s Round of 32 clash, producing a superb solo goal after winning possession, carrying the ball through midfield and finishing from outside the penalty area. Although Japan eventually exited the tournament, his performances reinforced the belief that he is ready for the next step in his career.

The midfielder made 48 appearances for Mainz last season, contributing two goals and five assists while becoming one of the Bundesliga’s most reliable defensive midfielders. Having joined the German club from Kashima Antlers for around €2.5 million in 2024, his value has risen dramatically, with reports suggesting Mainz could now demand between €50-60 million.

With his contract running until 2028, Mainz are under no immediate pressure to sell, placing them in a strong negotiating position should Europe’s elite decide to formalise their interest.

Why Sano fits Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal tactically

From a tactical perspective, Sano is attractive because he combines defensive intelligence with excellent ball-winning ability and progressive carrying. He covers large spaces effectively, presses aggressively and is comfortable receiving possession under pressure.

For Liverpool, he appears well suited to Andoni Iraola’s high-intensity approach. Iraola’s teams rely on aggressive counter-pressing, vertical transitions and relentless midfield energy. Sano’s mobility, defensive work rate and willingness to recover possession quickly would naturally complement that style while allowing Liverpool’s more creative attackers greater freedom.

At Manchester United, Michael Carrick would likely value the player’s positional discipline and ability to connect defence with attack. United have often lacked midfield control during defensive transitions, and Sano’s reading of danger, simple distribution and ball recovery could provide greater balance alongside more attack-minded teammates.

For Arsenal, the 25-year-old offers tactical flexibility rather than direct replacement value. Mikel Arteta demands midfielders capable of protecting possession while maintaining compact defensive spacing. Sano’s composure under pressure and intelligent positioning could allow Arsenal to rotate their midfield without significantly altering their tactical identity.

Off field concerns raise questions

Another factor any interested club would need to weigh is the off-field context. In 2024, Sano was arrested following allegations of sexual assault involving other individuals. He denied wrongdoing, the prosecution did not proceed to trial, and the matter was resolved without a criminal conviction.

Also Read:Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

He later returned to Japan’s national team, although his selection remained a subject of public debate. Any club considering a move would almost certainly conduct extensive due diligence beyond purely footballing considerations.

Premier League clubs have handled off-field issues differently in recent years. Manchester United moved on from Mason Greenwood following serious allegations against him, despite criminal charges later being discontinued, while Liverpool parted ways with Jon Flanagan after his legal issues.

Arsenal, by contrast, continued selecting Thomas Partey while he faced public allegations during an ongoing legal process. Those differing approaches illustrate that clubs often weigh legal outcomes, internal investigations, reputational risk and sporting considerations differently when making recruitment or retention decisions.

Is Kaishu Sano worth the risk?

Purely as a footballer, Sano looks ready for a move to a Champions League-calibre club. His tactical intelligence, work rate and consistency make him an excellent fit for several elite systems. However, any transfer would inevitably involve scrutiny beyond his performances on the pitch. Interested clubs will need to satisfy themselves on both the footballing and reputational aspects before committing €50-60 million to one of the Bundesliga’s fastest-rising midfielders.